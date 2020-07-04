South Auckland teenager Jawsh 685 has become just the third New Zealander to ever reach No 1 on the UK singles chart.

His collaboration "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo has just reached the top of the UK top 40 singles chart.

The popularity of the 17 continues to rise, ever since his track "Laxed (Siren Beat)" went viral on Tik Tok and ended up catching the attention of Jason Derulo.

After an initial controversy when Derulo failed to credit the Manurewa teen for using his beat, the two ended up resolving their issues and collaborated on the single "Savage Love", which incorporates Jawsh 685's beat.

The single entered the UK singles chart in mid-June at No 22, then quickly climbed up to number 4. This week, the song reached the top of the chart.

It is Derulo's fifth song to top the UK chart and Jawsh 685's first (of hopefully many).

"Being a youngin from South Auckland hitting the charts heavy to the point where we hit Number 1! Honestly it is just the biggest blessing I could have ever received, seeing it happen to not only me but for my family and friends," the teen told OfficialCharts.com.

Jawsh 685 is also the first Pasifika artist to ever top the singles chart in the UK.

He took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

"yo we did it ! cracked #1 in the UK and NZ ! for the track " Savage love " with @jasonderulo," he wrote, before giving a shoutout to "everyone for the support 24/7".

"Always all glory to God," he added.

Only two other New Zealanders had previously reached that milestone in the UK: Kimbra, in her collaboration with Gotye, "Somebody that I used to know" in 2012, and Lorde with "Royals" in 2013.

"Savage Love" is currently No 1 in New Zealand and Australia.