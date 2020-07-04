The Chase viewers have taken to social media to point out that host Bradley Walsh is quite fond of one particular phrase.

When one player is performing well on the show, Walsh often uses what it seems to have become one of his catchphrases.

In the latest episode to air on ITV in the UK, a retired teacher named Eileen was performing well, after failing to choose the high offer.

Walsh told her that, if she got the next question right, she'd "have had two goes at the higher offer".

It turns out, the host says this quite a lot.

"Get this right, you'd have had x goes at the high offer klaxon," a viewer wrote on Twitter.

"Get this right, you'd have had x goes... klaxon," another viewer wrote.

