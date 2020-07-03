Kylie Jenner has got a tattoo dedicated to her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off a new inking, the time of 4:43, on her right arm, for her daughter Stormi, two.

And with it being 4:43pm on February 1, 2018 that Stormi - who Kylie has with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - was born, the significance of the tattoo is revealed.

Kylie Jenner shows off her arm tattoo for the first time in a selfie with makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed that her life "changed forever" when she welcomed Stormi into the world two years ago.

She wrote on Instagram to mark Stormi's birthday earlier this year: "And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)"

Kylie had previously opened up about Stormi's birth for the first time.

The mother-of-one said: "I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later ... It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys. Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two."

And Kylie had revealed she would love to have four children.

The 22-year-old reality television star said: "I see myself for sure having four kids I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this. I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years."

Her sister Kim reassured her that it is possible to have four children and have a successful career as well but the key to it is "being really organised."

The brunette beauty explained: "Be really organised. I think that's the key to just being successful. It's hard, it's a lot of work but you can totally do it."