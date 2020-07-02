Neve Ardern Gayford spent some time in the recording studio with "auntie" Hollie Smith today.

Proud dad Clarke Gayford posted on Instagram about Neve visiting New Zealand singer Hollie Smith in the studio.

In the photos posted by New Zealand's First Bloke showed Neve operating a Neve console, under Hollie Smith's guidance.

He revealed the singer was in the studio working on tracks with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO).

According to Gayford, there was even time for a bit of dancing.

"Music nerds will understand. Neve on a Neve, 'helping' Aunty Hollie Smith and the wonderful NZSO to lay down a bit of orchestral magic for some exciting new tracks by the one and only @msholliesmith," he posted.

"Thanks for the dance in the control room today Aunty Hollie."

Earlier today, the fishing show host also revealed Neve has been following in his footsteps with her interest in sea life - despite an adorable mix-up he shared on social media.

He shared photos of a cartoon shark and a whale to Twitter captioned with a conversation he had with the 2-year-old asking her to name the sea creatures.

Neve was quick to identify the shark, but called the whale a "GRANDPA SHARK!!"

Gayford's followers were quick to comment with the Baby Shark theme tune, with Gayford replying "Don't. Do. It".