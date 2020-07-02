The TVNZ building in central Auckland has been evacuated after a fire alarm went off.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson said a fire in the building's server room was reported at 2.49pm.

Three crews went to the building and it has been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

Hilary Barry tweeted about the evacuation from a nearby pub.

"Fire alarm at TVNZ. And yes, I admit this is the view from inside at The Empire," she wrote.

Fire alarm at TVNZ. And yes, I admit this is the view from inside at The Empire. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aNsR3qEbpn — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) July 2, 2020

Te Karere told viewers to stand by for details on whether the daily Māori news station would go to air in 40 minutes.

TVNZ evacuated after fire alarm went off - stand by for details on whether we'll go to air at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/0fJMp1m9SS — Te Karere (@TeKarereTVNZ) July 2, 2020

Shortly before 3.30pm Nicholson said a second alarm had been triggered by crews at the downtown site, requesting more assistance.

Three further fire trucks and an aerial appliance were en route to central Auckland, with a total of eight appliances responding.

However it was unclear if there was actually a fire at the building, as Nicholson said that information had not yet been sent through.

One TVNZ viewer reported that their television services appeared to have stopped as the building was evacuated.

Police did not attend the incident, a spokesman said.

TVNZ tweeted in response that it was experiencing interruptions to its regular service and was resolving the issues as quickly as possible.

@TVNZ hey your services in Christchurch appear to be permanently paused. No effect to TV3 pic.twitter.com/5yxOnRnyjG — ❌ 🇳🇿 DANIEL 🇳🇿 (@nzl_dan) July 2, 2020

A TVNZ spokesperson confirmed staff had been evacuated from the building shortly before 3pm after a fire alarm was triggered.

"The cause is still being investigated, but there is no active fire," she said.

"TVNZ 1 and 2 were off air momentarily, but service has now been restored."

At this stage there was no impact to TVNZ's scheduled afternoon and evening news programming, she said.