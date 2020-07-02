The Hits radio hosts are taking to the phones today to kick off the annual Pledge for Plunket appeal.

Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru, Anika Moa, Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce will all be waiting for the calls to come in as they host a telethon for whānau charity Plunket.

The fundraiser will help little Kiwis stay warm this winter, as people can call in to donate towards merino blankets, socks and sleeping bags for babies.

Kicking off this morning with Jono and Ben's breakfast show, it's set to wrap up by 3pm with Laura McGoldrick.

Callers can dial The Hits on 0800 843 448 to pledge $10, $20, $30 or $50 toward different items to go into bundles for families or donate online here.

The packs include a onesie, face cloths, socks, a swaddle, a merino blanket and a merino sleeping bag.

It's "a tough time" to be asking people for money in light of the pandemic, The Hits' Mike Puru says.

Though there's no set fundraising target, he says they aim to deliver 1500 whānau bundles to families that need Plunket the most.

"We just want to get as many packs out there as possible," Puru says. "Everyone's got a connection with Plunket."

The Hits teams from around the country will also be hitting the streets with donation buckets.

Plunket is part of the lives of almost 90% of Kiwi babies as well as their whānau.