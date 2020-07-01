A generation of Kiwis grew up watching her on TV and now the star of Old El Paso's famous "Why not both?" ad has re-emerged, revealing that her sudden fame came at a price.

Mia Agraviador was only 6 when the advertisement first appeared, with the young girl delivering the catchphrase "porque no los dos?" - Spanish for "why not both?" - and now works as a barista in Sydney, the Daily Mail reports.

The now-20-year-old recently made an appearance in an advertisement for an Australian furniture brand which gently teased the child star, jokingly suggesting that she was only doing it for the money.

The iconic ad made her a viral star. Photo / Supplied

She proudly refers to herself as the "taco girl" on her social media, where she shows off her passion for dance, regularly performing hip hop routines.

Advertisement

Mia Agraviador is now working as a barista in Sydney. Photo / Mia Agraviador

Mia Agraviador proudly owns her past on social media. Photo / Mia Agraviador

She is also a successful artist, with one piece selected as a finalist in Australia's 2015 Young Archibald Prize.

Over the years, the ad has become a meme on the internet, used when a person can't decide between two options.

Agraviador discussed this very modern kind of fame in a recent interview with Australia's Pedestrian, saying she was "a little shy" when she first filmed the ad and didn't like the attention it brought.

She revealed she shifted high schools twice in her teenage years in an effort to escape her past.

She recently rehashed her star turn in an Aussie furniture ad. Photo / Mia Agraviador

In the interview, her father spoke of his pride in his daughter's involvement in the ad, saying he has struggled to find anyone that says anything bad about it.

"She's the ultimate diplomat, literally solving world problems," he said.