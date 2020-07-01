Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star has slammed her as a "despicable, horrible human being".

The 'Glee' alum has come under fire from several of her former co-stars in recent weeks after Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making life "a living hell" for her when they worked together on the TV show.

And now, Craig Ramsay - who starred in 'Fiddler on the Roof' alongside Lea in the early 2000s - has opened up on his own experience with the actress, claiming she's "one of the most entitled people" he has ever met.

READ MORE:

• Lea Michele Glee: How her reputation fell apart in a week

• Glee's Samantha Ware reveals why she publicly accused Lea Michele

• Lea Michele apologises following accusations from Glee co-stars

• Lea Michele dumped from brand deal over accusations from Glee co-star

Advertisement

He said: "I just didn't want to hear Lea Michele's name in this interview. At all! I think she's a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in 'Fiddler' together.

"Rosie [O'Donnell] is awesome. I still talk – she is a huge mentor and I respect her – how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!"

Craig claims he was in the room when Lea got the call to say she had landed a part in 'Glee', and says "the entitlement just came over her body".

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, he added: "I was there when she got the call of, 'I got Glee,' and I think the entitlement just came over her body."

"She was possessed with this and from that moment on - cause she moved to LA the same moment I did from New York - and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement … I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways."

"You can't mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don't respect where you come from."

"And she is talented, don't get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn't matter if no one wants to work with you."

Meanwhile, following the allegations against her, sources have said Lea is "re-evaluating her behaviour".

Advertisement

An insider said: "This experience has made her reevaluate her behaviour in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future.:

"She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations."