Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has shared a photo of the intensive testing he recently undertook that revealed that he is "allergic to almost everything".

The 49-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of his back with a number of raised red bumps, indicating an allergic reaction.

"It only took me 49 years to realise I'm allergic to almost everything," he wrote

The post sparked the attention of his fellow actor friend Chris Pratt who said: "I'm no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you're allergic to getting poked by needles."

Wahlberg recently opened up about the insane diet and fitness regime he follows to keep his muscly physique.

Revealing his "typical daily routine" in an Instagram Stories, the dad said he wakes up at 2.30am every day and eats around that time.

By 5am when the rest of the world is mostly still asleep, he's already eaten breakfast and completed his first workout.

At 7.30 he heads for a spot of golf and will complete a cyro chamber recovery session on his way home before having his second snack of the day.

At 11am, he pauses to enjoy "family time" before completing tasks like work meetings and picking the kids up from school — and of course, squeezing in lunch and more snacks.

Then at 4pm he trains again, before having dinner with the family and heading to bed at 7.30pm.

Back in 2017 he gave an insight into his meal plans, revealing he started his day in the most bizarre way — roasting a chook.

"I roast it myself, stick it in the rotisserie — tie the legs, tie the wings, tuck it in, season it," he said on Live with Kelly.

"I start at, like, 2am," Wahlberg explained.

"Egg whites and Ezekiel bread with some almond butter. Then I have some Greek yoghurt and a shake. And turkey burgers with sweet potato. Then I have a chicken."

In the same interview he revealed his children, Ella, 16, Michael, 14, Brendan, 11, and Grace, 10 - think his eating habits are "disgusting".

"The kids are eating pancakes and I'm just roasting a chicken, and the whole house smells like chicken, and they are like, 'Dad, you are disgusting,' he said.

He previously admitted he finds it harder to stay in shape for his films these days.

"It gets harder the older you get. That's why staying in shape and maintaining it is always easier than going from one extreme to the other, heavy to getting in shape to stop­ping training and getting heavy again," he said.