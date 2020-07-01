Despite being an heiress to her late father Michael's vast fortune, Paris Jackson has been living in a van.

The actress made the admission during her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn.

While discussing her relationship with Glenn, Jackson revealed they initially met through mutual friends but got together after a jam session for Glenn's band.

"We immediately just vibed – spent three days straight together," she said.

"Within a week, I was living in his van."

Jackson and Glenn went public with their relationship last February and were soon attending industry premieres, galas and even doing a couple's costume for Paris' Halloween party.

Their new Facebook Watch series will take fans inside the early days of their relationship and show how they've been writing music together.

Jackson is reportedly worth at least $US100 million (NZ$155 million), a huge chunk of which comes from the 2016 sale by the Michael Jackson estate of his 50 percent stake in the Sony/ATV music publishing company.

His stake in the company meant he owned the rights to a vast number of popular songs, including those of his old duet partner Paul McCartney.

While Jackson received some of her inheritance when she turned 18, she will reportedly receive her next big chunk of money when she turns 30. Her brothers Prince and Blanket will inherit their shares at the same age.