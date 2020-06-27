Pregnant Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave was rushed to hospital after experiencing "headaches" and heart "palpitations".

Just last week the 33-year-old, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter, announced she was pregnant with her third child.

The actress had a four-hour wait to make sure she and her baby were ok, before being given the all-clear to return home that evening.

Taking to Instagram, Cave posted a photo of herself in hospital, writing: "Saturday afternoon spent in hospital checking baby/me is okay. Kinda fell in love with my [nurse].

Advertisement

"Thank you #NHS".

She also wrote: "I'm in hospital waiting for a doctor to check on my swollen ankles. Nurse said my ankles don't look that swollen… I wanted to say 'but my ankles are usually very thin like J. Lo's.'"

Cave, who is in a long-term relationship with comedian Alfie Brown, then posted to her Instagram story, explaining why she was in hospital.

"Also experiencing [heart] palpitations and persistent headaches that I did not have with other pregnancies. @alfiebrowncomedian thinks it's because there's a storm coming."

The 33-year-old then confirmed everything was fine and she was later discharged.

She said her trip to the hospital turned out to be a blessing.

"Worth the possible four-hour wait just to hear the baby's [heartbeat] though," she added.

Cave announced her pregnancy news on June 16, taking to social media writing "Oops I did it again".

Advertisement

The actress is already a proud mum to son 5-year-old Donnie and 3-year-old daughter Margot.