Actress and radio presenter Jameela Jamil has called Kim Kardashian's recent corset photo "disappointing".

The Legendary judge, 34, reacted to Kim's recent Instagram post featuring herself wearing a super-tight corset similar to the one she wore under last year's Met Ball costume.

"I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night," she captioned the post.

Jamil posted a few days later saying she'd received more than 1000 messages asking her to address the post.

"The reason I didn't jump on it immediately isn't because I don't think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do," she wrote.

"Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinised her and her sisters over their appearances.

"She isn't actively trying to harm you. She's just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she's spilling it out onto her following. Is this wrong? YES. But I'm not sure she realises that she's doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal."

Jamil went on to say that women of her generation grew up in the "heroin chic" era, which told women they had to look like they were "starving to death".

"This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can't stop doing," she said of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

Jamil encouraged her followers to unfollow people who "tell you things that hurt your self-esteem".

"Unfollow people/brands that don't make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You're the boss and none of them are s**t without you."