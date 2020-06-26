Argumentative married couple Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie review The Booksellers.

SCORES:

Quantity of books: 5

Quantity of interviews: 5

Admirability of bookshelves: 5

HE SAW

The movie consists mostly of interviews with borderline obsessives

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.