You're not in Hollywood now, Mr Morrison.

One of this country's most successful actors, Temuera Morrison, has had to replace the movie set for a job pouring concrete after finding himself stranded in New Zealand during Covid-19 restrictions.

The man who appeared in Once Were Warriors as Jake "The Muss" Heke and in Hollywood blockbusters such as Aquaman, Moana and Speed 2 has been spotted pouring concrete in Cambridge after being unable to return to the US.

Cambridge resident Joel Roil posted a photo of Morrison with tools in hand, saying he was volunteering at his cousin's work, Hamilton News reported.

"He can't get back to the US due to Coronavirus and was sick of sitting at home in NZ during lockdown," Roil said.

"The boss is his cousin so called him in to work with us; being an actor all his life, this is a different world to him, but he jumped at the chance to try something new.

"At our yard we form squares for local plants to unload excess concrete. It's great for practice and doesn't matter if you stuff up."

The post, which was shared to the popular Star Wars Facebook page "Just Jedi Things", has since been shared more than 500 times. The page says bounty hunting was now his "side hustle".

Star Wars fan Jayson Blunt commented that the job would be done in no time with Jango Fett's sons.

"Maybe he'll bring all his sons in to help too, 200,000 labourers with a million more well on the way," one commented, referencing episode two in the Star Wars saga where Morrison's character is the template for a clone army.

Other commenters mentioned that Morrison was "secretly starting his Death Star project in NZ".

Kiwis were quick to praise Morrison for getting stuck in and giving back to the community.

"Hell yeah for learning something new and uncomfortable. Adapt and survive and keep on doing it brother," one wrote.

Another added: "The most kiwi thing you will see today."