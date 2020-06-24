New Zealand's favourite TV hosts have caused a stir after "swapping genders" with the help of an app called FaceApp.

This morning TVNZ posted a photo to Instagram of Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells transformed into their opposite genders.

"@sevensharptvnz from an alternate universe #FaceApp," they captioned the pic.

Meanwhile on The AM Show, social media presenter Aziz Al-Sa'afin ran a picture of himself and hosts Mark Richardson, Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies through the app.

He also shared the hilarious results on Instagram, writing: "I formally apologise to the nation for these creations".

"Mark looks like he should be in Abba," wrote one follower.

"Amanda is smokin!" commented another.

Commenters compared female Richardson to Jacinda Ardern, Cameron Diaz and Hilary Barry; female Garner to Ricki Lake, Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Bates; and male Gillies to Sam Whitelock.

FaceApp differs from other photo-editing applications because it uses artificial intelligence to alter the photo, instead of slapping a filter on top of it.

Last year breakfast TV presenters used the app to see what they could look like in 30 years' time.

"These 3.30am alarms are hitting us, hard," the caption read, showing a much, much older Breakfast team, including an elderly John Campbell and an aged Hayley Holt, as well as Jordyn Rudd, Chris Chang, and Jenny Suo as senior citizens.

These 3.30am alarms are hitting us, hard. #FaceApp Posted by Breakfast on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

Shortly after, MediaWorks' AM Show also posted a photo to Facebook from their time on Family Feud, but with the FaceApp aging filter applied to it.

"'Old' memories of our time on Family Feud #throwback #throwforward #faceappchallenge," the post said, showing Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies, Mark Richardson and Aziz Al-Sa'afin looking considerably older.