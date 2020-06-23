Tina Fey has asked NBC Universal executives to have episodes of 30 Rock featuring characters in blackface removed from streaming platforms, according to Fox News.

Fey, the show's creator, showrunner and executive producer, requested the changes along with co-showrunner and executive producer Robert Carlock, according to Deadline.

"As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation," Fey said in a statement seen by Deadline.

"I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images.

"I apologise for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBC Universal for honouring this request," the Saturday Night Live star said.

Four episodes featuring characters in blackface will be taken off Hulu, Google Play, Amazon Prime and iTunes by the end of this week.

The series landed several Emmy awards and Golden Globes. Photo / Getty Images

The episodes slated for removal include season 3 episode 2, "Believe in the Stars", season 5 episode 10, "Christmas Attack Zone", season 6 episode 19, "Live from Studio 6H" and season 5 episode 4 "The Live Show".

It comes as HBO Max recently removed Gone With the Wind, promising it will return with disclaimers about historical context.

30 Rock aired from October 2006 to January 2013 on NBC, earning 16 Emmy awards including three wins in a row for comedy series.

It also scored seven Golden Globes and 22 guild awards.

It was announced earlier this month that the series is making a comeback with a one-off special next month.