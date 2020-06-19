The Chase fans are outraged over a contestant's "annoying habit" spotted on the latest episode of the show.
According to the Daily Star, a player named Chris was speaking to Bradley during his round when viewers noticed he was continuously calling host Bradley Walsh "Brad".
He was eventually beaten by chaser Mark Labbett as fans took to Twitter to call him out for his annoying "habit".
"How many times will he say Brad?" asked one, while another commented: "Stop saying Brad!"
A third Chase fan added: "Everyone knows Bradley hates being called Brad - he must be fuming!"
"How many times has he said Brad?" tweeted another with laughing emojis.
Chris wasn't the only contestant who had viewers raging, after another contestant's "blood-boiling" tactics.
Contestant Kelly made the controversial decision to take the minus offer, which saw the team's prize money drop from £42,000 to £36,000.
As usual, viewers were less than impressed, with one fuming: "FFS – the minus offer."
Another wrote: "Minus six grand. It makes your blood boil doesn't it?"