Duffy has shared a new track after opening up about the trauma she experienced when she was kidnapped.

The 35-year-old singer shared in February the harrowing reason she was absent from the spotlight for 10 years, revealing she was kidnapped, drugged, and raped.

The new song River in the Sky lets listeners in on her journey she went through processing her trauma, Independent reports.

Sharing the song on Instagram, she wrote that the track was "for the better days to come".

Duffy, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, sings "Why oh why do we cry, do we cry / Just like a river in the sky."

According to the Guardian, she references being afraid of the dark and finding comfort from a presence that visited her in the night.

The lyrics include: "I pray to fly, burden-free" and "If I let myself go back in time/ I see the sadness in her eyes / she knew the tears would always come and go."

In April the singer shared a lengthy post on her website going into detail about her horrific experience.

Duffy shared what happened to her during the month-long ordeal, where she was drugged in her own home.

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," the singer wrote in a post published on her website.

"I can't remember getting on the plane and came around in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me."

"I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that would track me down as a missing person."

Duffy shot to fame in the late 2000's with her hit Mercy and her critically acclaimed album Rockferry. In 2010, she released her second album Endlessly.

The new track follows the March release of her song Something Beautiful.

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. http://www.whiteribbon.org.nz