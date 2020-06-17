Kiwi reality TV star Harry Jowsey has broken his silence after his fiancee Francesca Farago revealed he dumped her.

In a new YouTube video titled "I Broke Up With Her," 22-year-old Jowsey shared his side of the story, and why he felt "seriously depressed" in the relationship.

"There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life," he said.

Describing their relationship's unique circumstances, Jowsey continued, "To find what we had on a reality TV show in the most insane experience, to being told that it has to be completely private for like a year, and then to have that relationship suddenly super public was a lot of pressure.

"We would have the highest highs — the best highs, like, the happiest moments of my entire life were with her. But when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and most depressed times in my entire life. I can't stress that enough."

The reality TV star also alluded to trust issues in the relationship, admitting he had let his ex-fiancee track his phone.

"I've always had my location shared with her so she can see where I'm at [at] all times," he said.

Earlier this week Farago took to YouTube to share a 5-minute video titled "Our Break Up," detailing the split.

Speaking through tears, she said: "He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long distance anymore."

Farago admitted she was "heartbroken" about the split - adding she tried to make it work but in the end "just couldn't".

"Not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems. Harry and I are guilty of portraying it as such and I am very sorry for that," she wrote in her video caption.

"If it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right."

The couple recently spoke out about how hard it was to maintain their long-distance relationship - with Jowsey based in Los Angeles and New Zealand, and Farago in Canada.

"It's been really difficult," Jowsey said in an Instagram Live last month.

"We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice."