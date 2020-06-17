Joe Exotic is currently serving a jail sentence, but that hasn't stopped the Netflix star from joining calls to reform the US police system.

Exotic wrote a fiery note to Kathleen Lafferty, a 29-year-old fan, and included his take on how to solve police corruption, the New York Post reports.

According to the letter, transcribed by news outlet SWNS, Floyd wrote: "You got the attention of the world over the murder of Mr Floyd. Now you want to take the police out of your cities."

"You must go inside, behind the closed doors where the cover-ups and dirty deals are done between the people in power in order to legally kidnap you or your loved ones," he wrote.

He also claims in the letter that prisoners who work for the US government's labour prison programme are paid "50 cents an hour".

Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year jail sentence. Photo / AP

However, police reforms weren't the only issues Exotic discussed in the letter - he also used the opportunity to bring attention to his case.

The Netflix star is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for 17 federal charges of animal abuse, and two counts of murder for hire, for a plot to kill Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin.

He says his case needs to be "re-opened for false statements and perjury because there is proof", imploring Lafferty to "be the voice of millions".

It's not the first time Exotic has mentioned George Floyd.

Last week, a letter obtained by TMZ revealed the former zoo owner has compared his treatment to Floyd, The Independent reports.

"It's like George Floyd," he wrote.

"His message got lost in the riots, my message got abandon [sic] for money and fame. Shame on everyone making a buck," he claimed.

Floyd's death sparked a global anti-racism movement after he was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis.