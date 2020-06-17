Cardi B has fired back at "bodyshamers" after she "gained a little weight".

The 27-year-old star has blasted online trolls who claimed she has been editing her photos as she posted a bikini video on Instagram to prove the "haters" wrong.

She said: "I have to do this video... yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y'all this motherf***ing body.

"I know a b***h gained some weight. I have to make the thighs match the motherf***ing ass.

Advertisement

"I know y'all ain't bodyshaming me. I know I gained a little weight ... it doesn't matter though. A b***h got lipo money."

She also addressed the comments on her Instagram Stories, denying that she has edited her photos.

She added: "Like y'all think I'm editing it, just ask me for a [video] ... I got a little fat.

"I gained a little weight, you know what I'm saying? It's all good. Can ask me for a video, I'll show ya."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker previously opened up about her body and undergoing cosmetic procedures after giving birth to her 23-month-old daughter Kulture, who she has with husband Offset.

Speaking last year, she said: "I want to explain to people how hard it is to process.

"I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy.'

"It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rapper Offset, 28, recently revealed he and his partner will wait to have their second child because he wants the Husters star to focus on her career.

He recently explained: "Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She's on her album. I don't think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.

"Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She's not new, but she's new."