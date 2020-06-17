Is it possible to drive from Auckland to Wellington on one tank of gas?

This question has been asked by many after two women, who were confirmed yesterday to have Covid-19, claimed they did the trip on one tank of gas after they were given an exemption to leave managed quarantine on compassionate grounds.

Now, Radio Hauraki's Finn the Intern is putting it to the test — doing the 650km drive down the line in a Hauraki Nissan Narvara Ute.

Finn, who left at 4pm with an estimated time of arrival of 12.30am, has been given a set of strict rules which includes:

• Doing the drive on one tank of diesel

• No stopping

• No contact

• Bush wees and other ablutions only

Introducing the inaugural Hauraki Drive Covid 500! Can Finn the Intern make it from Auckland to Wellington on one tank of gas? Stay tuned to find out... Posted by Radio Hauraki on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

One hour in, Finn told radio host Thane Kirby he has reached to Papakura and it a "little bit concerned" that he won't make it to Wellington on one tank.

Just before 6pm, Finn said Google Maps pointed him in the direction of State Highway 2 as the GPS said it would save him some time.

As he came into Maramarua he said he didn't feel too confident he would make it as he saw the first dent in the fuel tank.

Finn will be sending the Herald updates during the drive or you can listen to Radio Hauraki live to see what Finn is up to.

In a previous article, the AA estimated you can go up to 700km on a full tank in a sensibly driven, well-maintained car.

In contrast, you might get half as far in the same car if it was poorly maintained and driven erratically and at high-speed.

To get 700km from a tank, the AA scenario involves a standard vehicle with a 50-litre tank running at optimum economy and using 6-8 litres of fuel per 100km. That's 700km for $120, based on $2.40 a litre.

The same vehicle, poorly maintained, might use 14-15 litres per 100km.

Here are some tips for maxing out your fuel efficiency courtesy of AA motoring advisor Cade Wilson.