She's conquered Tik Tok, cleaned up at the New Zealand Music Awards, and performed on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon.

Now Auckland pop star Benee is getting New Zealand's live music party started again with a nationwide tour in October.

The 'Supalonely' singer recently made her US television performance debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon.

Benee, real name Stella Bennett, told the 'Herald' about the "surreal" experience.

"I've watched so many of his videos, I'm a crazy YouTube watcher ... I feel like my manager threw it to me kind of lightly, and I was like 'that is the biggest deal.'"

Introducing Benee's performance, Fallon gave the 20-year-old high praise: "She is a really talented and underrated artist. I love her energy, she's going to be really big."

The performance has been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

"When this kind of stuff happens it doesn't really hit you properly," she admits.

The performance was filmed at Auckland's Roundhead Studios. She and her band still had to practice social distancing in the clip to reflect the level of Covid-19 lockdown the US was in. She performed remotely alongside US singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton, who features on 'Supalonely'.

While the Jimmy Fallon performance is a milestone moment for any young artist, Benee was reluctant to promote it on social media in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. She says she attended the first protest march in Auckland.

"I feel like for me it's very new to me kind of having a lot of people looking at me and listening.

She called the opportunity "huge," but made sure to bring attention to the BLM movement in her Instagram post promoting the performance.

"But also at the same time, I was like 'it doesn't feel right posting about anything other than the movement right now.'"

On October 17 Benee will play Auckland's Spark Arena. Just two years prior, the pop singer played a support act slot at the Tuning Fork, the venue's neighbouring bar and small venue.

Now she has two performances at Laneway Festival under her belt and more than half a billion streams.

"This is going to be my biggest headline tour, which is insane," she says.

"I have my live band and I'm really excited to tour with the gang!"

The singer also teased that she is working on new music, which she hopes to have out towards the end of the year.

Tickets for Benee's headline tour go on sale next Thursday.

Benee's New Zealand tour dates

•Christchurch: Christchurch Town Hall Friday, October 2

•Dunedin: Dunedin Town Hall Saturday, October 3

•Wellington: Shed 6 Friday, October 9

•Auckland: Spark Arena Saturday, October 17