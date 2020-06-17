Former MasterChef judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris, have been fairly quiet since the show relaunched this year with three new judges.

After 11 seasons at the helm, the trio were dumped last year and were replaced by Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

The show has been a hit this season with many crediting the new judges for breathing new life into the reality show.

Many fans have wondered what the former judges think of the current season, and this morning Preston was asked exactly that during an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"Have you been watching?" Fitzy asked.

"No, I haven't," Preston said.

"You're a dog, mate," Fitzy joked.

The former judge continued: "You know what it is – you might move across (to a different radio network) … but you still love all the people you work with at Nova and you want them to do well. Especially with a TV production, like MasterChef employs about 120 people down in Melbourne so it's really important that those people have a job."

Preston's not the only former judge not watching MasterChef this year.

Gary Mehigan revealed on the Food Bytes podcast with Sarah Patterson that he too hasn't caught an episode of the latest series which features some of the best contestants from the previous 11 seasons.

"I'm really excited about the new phase of my life," Mehigan said on the podcast. "We had one-off, once-in-a-lifetime experiences with those contestants. I don't need to see them have another go."

To be fair, both Preston and Mehigan have been busy lately filming their new Channel 7 show, Plate Of Origin, with Manu Feildel.

"I'm in the beautiful position of being an old man who's got a new job which is unbelievable, working for Seven and doing Plates," Preston said on Nova this morning.