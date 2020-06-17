Kiwi reality TV star Harry Jowsey has reportedly dumped his fiancee Francesca Farago.

Jowsey and Farago met on Netflix's reality TV series, Too Hot To Handle, and he recently proposed with a lolly ring during the show's reunion filmed over Zoom.

Yesterday Farago took to Youtube to share a 5-minute video titled "Our Break Up," detailing the split.

"He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long distance anymore," she said through tears.

Farago admitted she was "heartbroken" about the split - adding she tried to make it work but in the end "just couldn't".

"Not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems. Harry and I are guilty of portraying it as such and I am very sorry for that," she wrote in her video caption.

"If it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right."

The couple recently spoke out about how hard it was to maintain their long-distance relationship - with Jowsey based in Los Angeles and New Zealand, and Farago in Canada.

"It's been really difficult," Jowsey said in an Instagram Live last month.

"We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice."