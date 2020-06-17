New Zealand's largest school has cancelled its school musical after it was criticised for putting on a production of historically black musical with an overwhelming white cast.

Rangitoto College, on Auckland's North Shore, was due to put on a three-night run of The Wiz, a re-telling of The Wizard of Oz based in contemporary African-American culture that originally had an all-black cast.

Principal Patrick Gale announced the news to students and parents today, saying: "We feel deeply for the cast and crew".

An earlier social media post highlighting the issue said that performing the musical was "literally cultural appropriation".

"How on earth has Rangitoto College allowed this?" the poster wrote. "How could they not understand the cultural significance this play had to the black community?"

"It's really disgusting and I'm honestly confused as to why they couldn't just pick one of the thousands of non-black musicals to do.

"If you are white, stick to white musicals please. No white girl is going to sing like Dianna Ross does in The Wiz, stick to Judy Garland.

"It's a black musical made for the black community."

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, speaking before the school announced their decision to cancel, defended New Zealand schools' rights to perform plays from overseas, even if they couldn't cast them with the same ethnic mix as the original shows.

"We're free to express," Foon said. "The world's changing so quickly and I think if you want to present it, you can present it. But you must make all efforts to find appropriate characters acting in the play.

"Some of those stories are really powerful and by telling those stories we can all learn," he added.

Rangitoto College is the country's largest school. Photo / Dean Purcell

Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Ted Ross, and Nipsey Russell in The Wiz (1978). Image / Supplied

A scene from the production of Hairspray Live!. Photo / Getty Images

The cancellation comes after a children's production of the popular musical Hairspray was cancelled amid a race row and allegations of "cyberbullying, threats and harassing behaviour".

The Northern School of the Performing Arts, also based on Auckland's North Shore, had been working on presenting a performance of the show which is set in the US city of Baltimore during the segregated 1960s.

But the school faced criticism that the cast was not sufficiently ethnically diverse, and the show was cancelled.