Transformers star Megan Fox is officially dating Machine Gun Kelly, according to a cryptic tweet from the rapper.

Kelly recently dropped a steamy music video for his song "Bloody Valentine" featuring Fox, reports Newshub.

It comes after Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green announced the couple were separating last month.

Kelly dropped the song featuring Fox as his love interest around the same time.

Kelly referenced his own lyrics in the tweet, writing: "I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f***," and "Life imitated art on that one."

A 2009 tweet from the rapper, then 19, implies he may have had a crush on Fox since seeing her in Transformers.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spotted together 💖 pic.twitter.com/6oT9uBnqW1 — EST FOR LIFE (@ESTFORLIFE1) June 16, 2020

"Hopped out the shower smellin good ready to hit the muthaf***in 'cinema' to see Transformers," he wrote.

Photos of Kelly and Fox out and about holding hands and kissing have been circling social media, seeming to confirm their relationship status.