Jim Carrey has taken to Twitter to warn his followers about Donald Trump.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian believes the President could be the first in America's history to defect, Fox News reports.

"Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections," he posted.

"Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect."

Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect. pic.twitter.com/JberHOoXaE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 15, 2020

Carrey included a piece of artwork done by him in the tweet, showing a caricature of Russian president Vladimir Putin clutching Air Force One.

Carrey has previously posted a number of Trump-related artworks to his Twitter account. His previous effort draws inspiration from a recent Trump photograph showing him holding the bible.

Carrey had previously stated in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that he would no longer be sharing his artwork, but he backtracked in March and shared a sketch of Trump as the mayor in the movie Jaws. The character asked beach-goers: "Why aren't you going in the water?!"

"Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws," the actor posted.

Another of his artworks depicts UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson together with Trump as the twins from horror classic The Shining.