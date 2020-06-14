Adele has made a rare video appearance in a virtual memorial service for the Grenfell Tower fire victims.

Three years on from the fire in west London that killed 72 people and injured a further 74 people, the 32-year-old singer shared a message with Grenfell United. The group consists of family members of victims and survivors of the disaster.

The singer said: "I want to send my love to all of you today. Even though it's so important for us to remember that night, it's also important for us to reflect on where we are now and celebrate the lives that were lived."

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic and other events so far this year, the Rolling in the Deep singer said Grenfell United's fight for justice was more important than ever.

"There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, compassion, open-mindedness, and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action."

Adele has been vocal about her support for the tragedy's victims since the fire in 2017, and she supported a petition for a public inquiry into the fire as well as attending a Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral, the Mail Online reports.

Adele featured in the YouTube memorial service to honour victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Photo / YouTube / Grenfell United

She says she plans to meet with the Grenfell United community once the Covid-19 lockdown is over.

"I'm so sad that we're not all together, it's always a very sombre event, it's also beautiful and the kids are running around.

"I hope we can all do that before the anniversary next year. I miss you all but I can't wait to see you all, thinking of you all more than ever. Stay safe, stay healthy."

Fellow music stars Stormzy and Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford also featured in the live-streamed event. Mumford performed charity single You'll Never Walk Alone.

According to the Mail Online, a public inquiry into the fire is set to re-start in July after it was put on hold in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.