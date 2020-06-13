Warner Bros has announced the fourth Matrix film will come out in the spring of 2022.

Hollywood is scrambling to release schedules as the Covid-19 pandemic affects filming and causes theatre shutdowns worldwide.

The fourth Matrix is one of a long list of new movies that have been delayed.

The film had been in production in Germany before it was halted, and its release has now moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix, alongside co-creator Lana Wachowski.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris will also star in the new film.

Warner Bros has also announced it has removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The movie was set to hit theatres in October.

Instead of the new Matrix movie, viewers will get Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary released on May 21, 2021, the date originally scheduled for the new Matrix release.