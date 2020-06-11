Job too boring

Frederic Desnard, who worked as a manager at a Parisian perfumery until 2015, sued his former employer because his job was so boring that it made him depressed and forced him to quit. Last week, after four years of litigation, 48-year-old Desnard won his case, and a compensation of $45,000. Paris's appeals court ruled that Frederic Desnard suffered from "bore out", which is technically the opposite of burnout, where an employee is overworked. The former manager's lawyer claimed that the complete lack of stimulation at work had left the man feeling "destroyed" and "ashamed", even triggering an epileptic fit when he was driving."I went into depression," Desnard told AFP. "I was ashamed to be paid to do nothing. The worse part of it was denying this suffering." Desnard said that he was asked to do nothing but menial tasks over the course of four years, an experience he described as "a descent into hell". These tasks allegedly involved setting up the CEO's new tablet and letting a plumber into his boss's home.

Shower thoughts

1. Being able to tolerate your own voice on video is probably the highest form of self- acceptance.

2. The first dent or scratch to an item is always devastating, but after that, the heavy burden of keeping it in pristine condition is lifted and feels much better.

3. Telling a man to man up is the equivalent of telling a woman to "stick to her knitting".

4. An onion is the bass player of food. You would probably not enjoy it much solo, but you'd miss it if it wasn't there.

5. People don't really want to go back to a time when the world was simpler. They want to go back to a time when they didn't understand how complicated the world has always been.

6. In a span of a few years our parent go from telling us 'sex is bad' to I want grandkids.

7. There two types of car owners. The first is upset when it rains because the rain is getting their car dirty. The second is happy because the rain is getting their car clean.

Kids are weird

A reader writes: "Today my son drew in red marker all over his face then got scared that we'd be mad so he tried to hide it by wrapping toilet paper around his head like a mummy. Then he promptly ran into a wall and nearly knocked himself unconscious. A comedy of errors every day with this kid."