This unfortunately-timed action thriller posits a near-future United States where crime is about to be eliminated by the API - the American Peace Initiative - a broadcasted signal that mentally prevents citizens from being able to commit acts they know to be illegal.

As chaos reigns on the streets in the lead-up to the API launch, career criminal Graham Bricke (Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez, great in Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) aligns with Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), the estranged scion of a powerful crime family, to commit an ambitious heist during a brief window of freedom after the signal launches. Bricke (undoubtedly the toughest Graham in cinema history) wants a retirement nest egg, and Cash wants respect as the perpetrator of the last great American heist.

Adapted from a graphic novel, and seemingly inspired into existence by the success of the ostensibly similar Purge movies, this is a vicious, posturing movie that does nothing interesting with its high concept and instead relies on a lot of stupid tough-guy speak ("I thought you were dead.", "Sorry to disappoint you." etc.), a couple of notable explosions and a parade of incoherent shoot-outs.

The loud, cumbersome film was shot in South Africa by the unironically-named French action director Olivier Megaton, who helmed Taken 2 and 3 - unremarkable action efforts, which look like masterpieces next to this laughably-strained turd.

Displaying absolutely no sense of its own ridiculousness, and overflowing with hollow badassery, this film is a struggle to enjoy. The music cues are straight out of the 90s (not in a good way), Ramirez sports a permanent frown while Pitt seemingly tries to evoke Gary Oldman's youthful swagger, and fails miserably. Plus, it's two and a half hours long. It feels longer.

Cast:

Edgar Ramirez, Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster

Director:

Olivier Megaton

Running time:

148 minutes

Rating:

16+ (Language, violence, sex)

Verdict:

A morose, overlong thrill-less action thriller.