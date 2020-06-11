HIGH ROTATION

ALBUM: Jay-Z - Reasonable Doubt.

I love this album because Jay-Z delivers classic raps over timeless beats. It inspires me because at this point in his career - 1996 - he was turned down by every major label and instead of giving up he created his own label and distributed the album himself, which went platinum and is considered one of the top 5 best rap albums ever.

TV: Ozark

I'm not much of TV-watcher but this was the last show I binged. It got me hooked because I understood the underlying message, that family is important and no matter how hectic it gets, if you stick to a plan you can figure out a way to win … plus it was just crazy.

MOVIE: Paid in Full

I can watch this one over and over again. It's a true story based on three friends who make it from nothing to something and stars Mekhi Phifer. You get to see the rise and the fall and all the challenges in between.

PODCAST: The Joe Rogan Experience.

He covers a broad range of topics; from conspiracy theories to comedy. He has really natural conversations with people I'd never otherwise listen to.

BOOK: Rick Ross, Hurricanes.

I've listened to Rick Ross' lyrics for more than 10 years and his memoir gave me a glimpse into his life. It was interesting to read he has faced a lot of adversity, not being supported and having to struggle and fight for recognition. His story so far is inspiring.

Kiwi rapper Chubby Fly's new single, Big Deal, featuring Hooks is out now.