Celebrities at the top of their game and earning millions need to protect their assets – from their singing voices to flawless teeth.

From Kylie Minogue's famous bottom to Madonna's boobs and Tom Jones' chest hair, The Sun crunched the numbers and found out how much the stars are really paying to protect their assets.

Dolly Parton's breasts

The country singer reportedly coughed up $930,000 to insure her breasts, nearly 500k per boob.

Mariah Carey's legs

After she was awarded Gillette's first Legs Of A Goddess gong in 2006, Carey forked out to have them insured for $68 million each.

Rihanna's legs

After placing second in the Legs Of A Goddess hall of fame, Rihanna followed suit and insured her pins for $1.9 million.

Jennifer Lopez's bottom

While she's never confirmed it, it's been rumoured that "Jenny from the block" insured her best asset for $33 million.

Kylie Minogue's bottom

Another A-lister whose paid big bucks to insure her bottom is Australian singer Kylie Minogue, reportedly valued at $5.8 million.

Miley Cyrus's tongue

The former Hannah Montana star has paid out to insure her iconic tongue for $1.9 million.

Explaining its frequent appearances, she said it started as a way to hide her insecurity at photo calls.

She said: "I didn't know what to do with my face, so I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing."

Tom Jones' chest hair

Back in his hey-day, the crooner had his chest hair insured for $11 million.

Julia Robert's teeth

The Pretty Woman star has her iconic grin insured for a whopping $38.5 million.