Unsolicited pizza

In the beginning, Jean Van Landeghem of Turnhout, Belgium assumed that the pizza delivery driver had the wrong address. That made sense for the first pizza. Then the pizzas kept coming over and over again, even from different restaurants, like a spectre in a bad horror movie. The Brussels Times reports: "It can be on a weekday or during weekends, and at any time of day. [The orders come from] delivery services in Turnhout, but also from the surrounding area. I have even had orders delivered to me at 2:00 AM," Van Landeghem said.

"I cannot sleep anymore. I start shaking every time I hear a scooter on the street. I dread that someone will come to drop off hot pizzas yet another time," he added. In January last year, Van Landeghem said, 10 different delivery men showed up at his house, one of which had 14 pizzas with him. Van Landeghem has sworn revenge against his mysterious foe. He reported the deliveries to police several times, he said, but he still has no idea who is harassing him. "I cannot take it anymore. When I find out whoever has been bothering me for the past nine years, it will not be their best day," he said.

Tree delivery in Glendowie

Quality Big Trees truck delivers!

When I was a kid I hated…

1. When you went to a family friends house and you were playing with their children and then your parents said it's time to go so you'd go and stand by them but then the adults would remain talking for another half an hour but you couldn't go play with the kids because you were "about to go" so you had to listen to adult talk while staring at the coffee table.

2. My mum will tell me to get ready and I'll be dressed and waiting one her while she talks on the phone or with my brother or something. And then 30 minutes later she'll ask me if I'm ready in an exasperated tone. I'll tell her I've been ready and she'll be upset at me and tell me that she's been waiting for me

3. Being 4'3" with the voice of a tuba.

Good news for Green thumbs

Gardening makes you happier.

According to a Princeton study: "This emotional well-being (EWB) that the study tracked was higher for vegetable gardeners than for ornamental gardeners. This might be because of the relationship you build with your vegetable plants as you watch them grow and mature over the course of the planting season."