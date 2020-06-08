Kiwi songstress Benee is performing on US talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Auckland singer's hit Supalonely has gone viral on TikTok and has amassed over 250 million streams on music-streaming platforms.

Now, Benee is set to take US audiences by storm. She will perform with US singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton, who is featured on Supalonely.

Benee and Dapperton will perform Supalonely remotely for the At Home edition of the talk show amid Covid-19 social distancing restrictions in the United States.

The singer posted the news on Instagram and brought attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She wrote: "It feels very weird posting anything other than my support for BLACK LIVES MATTER right now, but this is a huge moment for me I have to acknowledge."

"Thank you all for your support & please continue to speak out against injustice and call out racism whenever you encounter it.

"Thank you @jimmyfallon for having us, [sic]".

Benee and Gus Dapperton will perform Supalonely remotely for the At Home edition of the talk show amid Covid-19 social distancing restrictions in the United States, according to a press release from NBC, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and director Spike Lee.

Speaking to the Herald's TimeOut magazine during New Zealand's level 4 Covid-19 alert level, the singer teased that she is working on new music with New Zealand producer Josh Fountain.

Last November the 20-year-old scooped up four New Zealand music awards, including the gongs for best solo artist, best pop artist, best breakthrough artist and single of the year.

She burst onto the NZ pop scene with her first single Tough Guy, before releasing her summery hit Soaked, which was nominated for an Apra Silver Scroll and has been streamed over 41 million times.

Last year she released two EP'S, Fire on Marzz and Stella & Steve.

The show airs in the US at 3.35am on Tuesday morning.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon screens in New Zealand on Prime.