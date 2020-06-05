After celebrating six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, 42, are reportedly on the rocks after "tension in lockdown".

A source has claimed to The Sun that the 39-year-old reality star has considered "spending] time apart in different houses" until the lockdown in the US is lifted.

"Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce," claimed the anonymous Insider.

"She considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success - she's the only sister who is married and thinks of herself and Kanye as a power couple.

"The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable."

The couple have been splitting their time between their $19 million LA home and Kanye's Wyoming ranch in lockdown, reportedly occupying "opposite ends of the house" as they have been "at each other's throats" while in self-isolation.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her," a source earlier told The Sun.

"She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil."

US Weekly reckons the superstar couple "have been arguing a lot during the quarantine" and that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves".

The source added that "Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask her how he can help with the kids."

- additional reporting news.com.au