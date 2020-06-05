The Chase fans have been left gobsmacked after watching a contestant make a rare error on the show.

The Chase viewers were introduced to Michael, 52, Rebecca, 25, Chris, 34 and Asham, 48.

Michael was the first contestant to face the Chaser, Shaun, after earning £5000 (NZ$9700) in his cash builder round.

His fellow contestants were shocked at the "rare" mistake. Photo / ITV

The round started as normal as Michael picked £5000 — but it all turned awry after he and the Chaser were asked the first question.

"Because of the town's traditional industry, what is the nickname of Burton Albion Football Club?," The Chase host Bradley Walsh can be heard asking.

The potential answers included: A: The Brewers, B: The Railwaymen C: The Cobblers.

As the timer music plays, Michael awkwardly stands there before slowly reaching down to the buttons — but he was too late.

"You're out of time," Walsh says.

The player failed to answer the question in time despite choosing the right option. Photo / ITV

Michael lets out a short "oh" as his fellow teammates look dumbfounded.

The player reveals he was going to pick answer A: The Brewers, which ended up being the correct one.

Viewers shared their disbelief after witnessing the bizarre occurrence.

"Rare for a contestant to be out of time," one person wrote.

Another added:"Out of time ffs."

While a third person wrote: "He seemed quite sure on that first question yet he dithered and ran out of time?!!!"