American rapper Kanye West has set up a college fund for slain man George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter and donated US$2 million ($3.09m) to the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Brenna Taylor.

Floyd's daughter Gianna was recently seen on her uncle's shoulders saying: "Daddy changed the world." Her mother said she told Gianna her father died because he couldn't breathe.

West is giving "to the families and legal teams" fighting for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, TMZ reported.

West has not spoken about the Black Lives Matter moment since the killing of Floyd but he posted on Instagram for "Blackout Tuesday" - a campaign where brands agreed not to buy or sell for a day in order to focus on matters of racial inequality.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, is also donating to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, National Urban League and Color Of Change.

Kardashian West wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism and are committed to supporting and participating in the shift that needs to take place. We are donating across organisations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice."

George Floyd was killed last Monday at the hands of four Minneapolis Police officers.

Kim then ended with: "We hope you join us in taking action to make lasting change."

The donations come as mass protests have broken out around US, and elsewhere in the world, following the death of Floyd in police custody on May 25.

The demonstrations are calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death comes months after Ahmaud Arbery was killed by white men who hunted him down and shot him while he was out jogging in Georgia. They said he fit the description of a burglary suspect.