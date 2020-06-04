Alicia Silverstone and her nine-year-old son take baths together.

The 'Clueless' star has revealed she and her son Bear have been soaking up some quality time together with shared baths during the coronavirus lockdown in the US. And mother and son say they find the activity "nourishing and comforting".

She explained: "My son and I take baths together, and when he's not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting."

Alicia - who has Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki - also said she and her boy have been doing other activities together, including dancing, bouncing on the trampoline and jumping rope.

And the duo are focusing on maintaining their vegan diet, as the 43-year-old actress says her mental health is affected by her eating habits.

She added: "I always bring everything back to diet. When I don't eat well, I don't feel well, and then my moods go all over the place."

Alicia says she turns to fresh herbs, greens, miso soup and ginger tea to keep her body healthy, and for her mental and physical health she takes daily long walks, practices yoga and meditation, and keeps a journal.

The 'Lodge' actress also spoke about the bullying she has received because of her decision to have her son follow the same plant-based diet as her, as she said people have referred to her as "the freak".

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, she said: "People said lots of different things, and I was sort of 'the freak,' and I guess I'll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that's speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn't what everybody else wants to hear."