Celebrity Chase viewers were in uproar on Sunday after Bradley Walsh appeared to poke fun at Anne Hegerty's weight.

The presenter, 59, made the jibe after a question about The Great British Bake Off, by joking that The Governess "would never see the end product" if she took part in the show.

Fans took to Twitter to share their outrage and slam Bradley's "rude" joke during the show, which was a repeat that first aired last year.

READ MORE:

• New Chaser Darragh Ennis a former contestant who refused donations after huge loss on the show

• The Chase quiz master Mark Labbett storms off set after losing tense round

• 'You're ruining my show': The Chase's Bradley Walsh drags celebrity off-stage

• The Chase: How Anne Hegerty lost 6kg and started dating again

Advertisement

Bradley asked Hegerty if she watched the show, leading her to respond she didn't.

The cheeky presenter then quipped: "Probably because you'd never see the end product."

Seemingly unaffected by the jibe Hegerty said "that is a very fair point", before continuing with the show.

The joke did not go unnoticed by viewers who took to social media to share their outrage.

One claimed: "Again Bradley Walsh fat shaming! SMH," and another posted: "Bradley Walsh dropping fat jokes on the chase to the chasers. Getting a bit boring and rather rude."

A third tweeted: "I know he was only joking but I'm watching the #TheChase & Bradley asks Ann Hegerty 'would you do Bake Off' she said no & Bradley said ''probably because you'd never see the end product'' personally I thought that was a bit nasty as he was referring to her being overweight."