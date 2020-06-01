They were arguably the most recognisable stars of the 90s, but that didn't mean extreme security measures didn't apply to the actors on the set of Friends.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, revealed the production security was so strict that her car would be searched every single night to make sure she hadn't stolen anything from the set.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his Live From His House show, Kudrow recounted her days on the beloved sitcom and revealed the treasured item she did manage to keep from the set - a cookie jar from Monica Geller and Rachel Green's apartment.

Co-star Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing on the show, managed to get his hands on some goodies from the set and handed Kudrow the cookie jar, which looks like a clock and reads "cookie time".

Advertisement

Recalling the exchange, Kudrow told Kimmel: "I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was so nice – did you get permission?'"

She then went on to spill on the car searches that would take place on set.

"I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

Explaining her love for the cookie jar, Kudrow said: "We're shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, 'Oh! I better get going.'

"As the words were coming out, I went, 'Oh, good, there's a clock.'

"I gestured to that, and said, 'Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.'

"And during shooting, Matthew said, 'Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?'"

Previously speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kudrow recalled she never actually watched the later seasons: "I haven't seen some of the later episodes, to be honest.

Advertisement

"And then I don't rewatch them. So it's really fun to talk about things.

"Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether, and I don't know, it's really fun. It's great.

"And then some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer remembers everything and Matt remembers everything."

She then quipped: "And I remember nothing."