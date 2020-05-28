The entertainment scene is starting to wake up following the coronavirus lockdown which shut down the country for two months.

At the Tuning Fork in downtown Auckland, three of four live events held tonight, tomorrow night and next Friday and Saturday nights are sold out.

Together Again, presented by Live Nation and backed by Vodafone, would be highlighted by acts such as comedian Urzila Carlson and singer-songwriter Hollie Smith.

New Zealand singing powerhouse Hollie Smith. Photo / Picture This Photography

Carlson headlines tonight's show, with the 7 Days regular joined by Nick Rado, Ray O'Leary and Ruby Esther. Sophie Gibson would open for Smith tomorrow night.

Kiwis are able to congregate together in groups of up to 100 for the first time in months from midday today.

At the Tuning Fork, social distancing would still be required and ticket holders will need to scan a QR contract tracing code on arrival.

They would also be temperature checked before entry and if they passed, people would be escorted into the venue and shown to their seats.

"Hopefully from there, it's a gig as you would expect it," Spark Arena and Tuning Fork general manager Brendan Hines said.

Before Covid-19 struck, there was a long calendar of events lined up at Spark Arena and at the Tuning Fork but almost overnight everything was cancelled.

However, after a long two months it was exciting to be getting under way with the Together Again shows, Hines said.

"A lot of work has gone in for what is a relatively small show but in many respects, it's a big step for us to get back into gigs and get back into shows."

Meanwhile, food and drink would also be served during the live events with staff delivering products straight to customers' seats.

Tonight's and tomorrow's events sold out within just two days, with Live Nation quick to announce two further shows next Friday and Saturday nights.

Spark Arena and Tuning Fork general manager Brendan Hines with Together Again promoter Renee Hermsen. Photo / Dean Purcell

On June 5, Carlson returns with guests Paul Ego, Justine Smith and Irene Pink, with the Daffodils performing a night later on June 6.

It was hoped the events would get the ball rolling for other entertainment events to kick-start again, Together Again promoter Renee Hermsen said.

"It's incredibly encouraging to see how fast the shows have sold and to see how keen people are to come back out and experience music live again.

"Everyone is very positive, very excited. We weren't quite sure, of course, how people would feel about it but thankfully it's been super positive feedback."