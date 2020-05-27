Taika Waititi has had an impressive lineup of celebrities join him for a live reading of Roald Dahl's James and The Giant Peach, and now a royal has joined in on the fun.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined in on the fun alongside Frozen's Josh Gad, and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o in the sixth episode of the series. She says she was "thrilled" to be a part of the episode.

The royal admitted she wasn't "much of an actor", but still gave her all in her performance over Zoom. She voiced The Ship's Captain, and even had a line that referenced the Queen.

"It's a secret weapon. Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once," she reads.

A statement from the Duchess reads: "I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading."

Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, joined Taika Waititi for his reading of James and the Giant Peach. Photo / YouTube / Road Dahl HQ

Camilla adds to an A-list lineup of stars reading the Roald Dahl novel to raise money for charity Partners In Health. The initiative is to help raise funds for those working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

The guest stars from previous episodes have included Meryl Streep, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Cara Delevingne and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company, Luke Kelly, said in a statement published in Town and Country: "Our goal is to bring joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time - but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health who are working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Taika Waititi reading the novel over Zoom. Photo / YouTube / Road Dahl HQ

"The participation of Her Royal Highness is a very special moment in this campaign and we feel so privileged to have her involvement - we know parents and children in lockdown all over the world are going to love this episode and we look forward to revealing further surprises in due course."

Oscar-winning filmmaker Waititi announced the project on Twitter.

"This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation - which couldn't be more relevant today."

