Khloe Kardashian has emerged from lockdown with a new look that stunned fans and had many questioning if the star had undergone surgery to alter her appearance.

But today fans are putting her almost unrecognisable image down to editing after noticing a glaring Photoshop fail.

While the reality TV star, 35, sparked mixed reactions with her much-altered face, new golden-brown hair and slimmer figure, it appears the real tell-tale is in a tiny butterfly necklace adorning the Kardashian's neck.

One follower commented: "Um why's the necklace under her skin in the first pic lol [sic]".

And another wrote: "Girl where the rest of ur necklace chain [sic]".

Others shared comments such as: "Don't know the first thing about editing pictures but I do know that when your necklace is there on one side and not there on the other side I get a little suspicious."

And: "I never used photoshop but if I was Khloe Kardashian, I would have remembered to photoshop the rest of the necklace."

When the mother-of-one posted the photos to Instagram, followers, fans and family were quick to respond, including her ex Tristan Thompson who wrote: "Baddie (heart emoji). P.S. I'm all for the caption."

Her mum, Kris Jenner, commented: "'My GORGEOUS GIRL!!!!!!!!! WOW !!!'

But as much as she received praise for her new appearance, some followers weren't impressed with her changed look.

One user asked for "the real Khloe Kardashian to PLEASE stand up."

It's not the first time Khloe has come out with a new look that's left fans stunned.

Last year she turned off the comment capabilities on an Instagram post after receiving negative feedback on her dramatically different image.

But it didn't stop fans taking to Twitter to label her "plastic" and "unrecognisable".

While she has always denied undergoing plastic surgery, with each new iteration of herself, fans have drawn comparisons with her appearance from 2006, just before the family was catapulted into the spotlight with their hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Fast forward to 2014 and Khloe began to change significantly.

Newly single after splitting from her NBA player husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe got into health and fitness in a big way during her divorce proceedings. She debuted much blonder hair in 2015 and a thinner frame, but she wasn't looking manufactured.

Khloe in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

She began looking a little more different mid way through 2016, around the time she met NBA star Tristan Thompson. She sported much plumper lips, a seemingly thinner nose and just generally more polished features.

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball. Photo / Getty Images

But it was her tweaks last year that had fans starting to worry Khloe is taking her look to a new level. And it appears now she was never planning to stop there.