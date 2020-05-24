Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter have taken their lockdown creativity to the next level.

The pair created a short film titled Das Fone Hell, filmed on their smartphones from their respective houses.

Harry Potter star Bonham Carter plays Neill's iPhone in the two-minute short film posted on Twitter.

READ MORE:

• How Sam Neill - and his duck Charlie - are selling New Zealand

• Sam Neill having the busiest time of his life

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Sam Neill shares how the pandemic has affected him

• How Kiwi star Sam Neill almost played James Bond

Advertisement

"Helena Bonham Carter stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL," Neill posted.

"At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years, this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core," he wrote.

Helena Bonham Carter as Sam Neill's phone. Photo / Twitter @TwoPaddocks

The film's plot sees Neill's phone (played by Carter) express how upset she is after he leaves the phone at home while he's out to go supermarket shopping.

He also sneaked in a quick product placement with a shot showing bottles of wine from his vineyard Two Paddocks in Central Otago.

Last week Neill had promoted the release of the film, announcing the short while donning a beret.

"You will laugh, you will cry - but mostly just from sheer pity," he tweeted.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years , this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core (Pilates 101) pic.twitter.com/aVXCfvAyfd — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 23, 2020

He said Bonham-Carter was playing "her greatest role to date" as his phone.

"It's a difficult concept it's sort of meta, critics will come to admire and like in perhaps ten years' time - well, twenty," he said.

Advertisement

The Head of Studio Quarantino with an important announcement about a brand new release this weekend, starring #HelenBonhamCarter (#TheCrown #FightClub ) and #SamNeill (#RickandMorty)-DAS FONE HELL You will laugh, you will cry - but mostly just from sheer pity ... pic.twitter.com/SYQKQnk2I4 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 21, 2020

Neill, who grew up in New Zealand, has been making the most of staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has used his Instagram and Twitter accounts to share ukelele covers and bedtime stories to his followers.

The Jurassic Park star shared with Variety in March how the pandemic has affected him and admitted he had to limit his consumption of news.

He wrote for the publication: "The ramped-up anxiety that one gets from all the soaring graphs, the doom-laden background music, the unhinged press conferences; none of it was helping."