Oscar-winning Titanic producer Jon Landau has revealed the Avatar sequels will resume production next week in New Zealand.

He shared the news along with a photo of an Avatar set on social media.

"We couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week," he wrote.

Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana star in the upcoming Avatar films. Photo / Twitter

"Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can't wait to share more."

Avatar will become the first major studio film to return to production since all shoots closed down in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Deadline.

Filming for Avatar has been on pause, but visual production work has been still underway in Manhattan Beach, California.

After the local film industry was halted, New Zealand's health and safety production protocols have now been endorsed by the Government so filming can resume.

Director James Cameron was reportedly in the process of filming live-action elements of the films when the pandemic struck.

According to the New Zealand Film Commission, every production in the country will now be required to complete a registration with portal ScreenSafe in order to help the Ministry of Health with contact tracing and WorkSafe with monitoring.

With a combined budget of $500 million, Avatar 2 and 3 are being filmed at the same time. Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2021, and the third movie is due for release in 2023.