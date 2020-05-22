Ellen DeGeneres' birthday present for her mother didn't exactly go quite to plan as the 90-year-old didn't seem to happy about the results.

The talk show host decided to treat her mum Betty to a quarantine haircut for her 90th birthday.

In a video posted on social media, DeGeneres is seen trimming the back of her mother's hair with a razor as she makes concerning noises.

READ MORE:

• Every allegation against TV host Ellen DeGeneres as 2020 proves 'year of her demise'

• The real reason fans turned on Ellen DeGeneres

• Ellen DeGeneres' intense 2007 on-air breakdown: 'Things are so terribly wrong right now'

• Ellen DeGeneres: Bodyguard backs up negative claims about talk show host

Advertisement

"It's not that short, mother, it's just taking the edges off," DeGeneres says. "I promise you."

"Why am I letting her do this?" Betty responds before solemnly singing Happy Birthday to herself.

Ellen DeGeneres' birthday present for her mother didn't exactly go quite to plan as the 90-year-old didn't seem to happy about the results. Photo / Facebook

"Another talent Ellen has ... what a kid," Betty says.

"I hope you like it," DeGeneres tells her mum.

After DeGeneres is finished, Berry walks up to the mirror to see the results.

"Do you like it?" DeGeneres asks.

"No, not yet, but when I wash it — oh, you really cut it short," she says.

DeGeneres is reportedly struggling with the string of accusations from staffers and show guests claiming she's not as nice as she appears on TV.

Advertisement

"Ellen is at the end of her rope," an insider told Us Weekly.

"She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it's not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming."

DeGeneres has recently copped the wrath of the public on a number of occasions; becoming the target of fans yet again last month after making a "distasteful" quarantine joke.

It comes weeks after she was the subject of a viral Twitter thread that centred on the topic DeGeneres was the "meanest person alive", encouraging people to share any personal stories they had to validate the theory.

DeGeneres' alleged bad reputation was further supported by Tom Majercak, a former bodyguard who protected DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscars. In an interview with Fox News, Majercak branded the host as "sly" and "demeaning".

DeGeneres never addressed the claims, but it's certainly been a bumpy few months for one of daytime TV's most beloved figures.