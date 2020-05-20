Jeremy Renner's ex-wife has accused him of "bullying" her.

Sonni Pacheco has hit out at the 49-year-old actor after he filed court documents last week claiming she took almost $50,000 from their seven-year-old daughter Ava's trust and put it into her own bank account over a two-year period, and insisted she is being "slandered".

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in an email: "I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted."

According to court documents, Sonny had admitted to Jeremy's business partner in April 2019 in an email that she had transferred the money in violation of a court order.

She allegedly explained: "The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party - after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator.(sic)"

The paperwork also alleged Sonny used an additional $10,000 to pay her property taxes.

In response, the 'Wingman' actress claimed her financial struggles were partly due to Jeremy's alleged "disturbing actions"

She added: "Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child's health and safety.

"Over the years, its hard to fathom what I've seen and what people have told me they've seen in regards to Jeremy's disturbing actions while our child is in his care. Unfortunately, these actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator. This is NOT cheap."

Sonni didn't elaborate on the "disturbing actions", though she has previously accused the 'Bourne Legacy' star of putting a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill her, as well as alleging he bit their daughter.

Jeremy's spokesperson has previously insisted the claims were "categorically not true and another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her attorney."

The Canadian actress claimed she had to sign a confidentiality agreement in February regarding "safety measures" imposed to protect Ava, and the agreement won't allow her to fully address either the new allegations against her, or the 'Hurt Locker' star's request in March to have his child support payments lowered from $30,000 a month to $11,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote in her email to Page Six: "This is a small insight of what I have been dealing with over the years.

"Which leads us to now, the upcoming court case -- about me 'Misappropriating Avas Funds' and Jeremy seeking to reduce child support. This is coming from a man who... are you still reading this story? If you are, this is the part when I've been muted. Which, honestly really sucks because the rest of it would make your jaw drop.(sic)"