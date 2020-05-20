We asked art-pop songwriter Harper Finn for his take on New Zealand Music Month.

What does New Zealand Music Month mean to you? It showcases the deep love us Kiwis have for our own songs and musicians.

Who should we be listening to? This great hip-hop duo No Comply. They just put out a song called Tic Tac Toe. I've been jamming that heaps.

Who would you most like to collab with? Connan Mockasin. I've seen him perform a few times and it's always different. The Connan Mockasin experience is kinda out of this world…

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa? Seeing Aldous Harding live just before lockdown. There was a strange feeling in the air, like the end of an era, and something we might not get to do for a long time.

What's your classic NZ album? The Flight of the Conchords album. I remember listening to it non-stop when I was about 12. A lot of the jokes and subtleties flew over my head but learning the words to Hiphopopotamus Vs. Rhymenoceros was a required skill for school lunchtimes.